Vandalism spurs more patrols near Bloomington Islamic center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police have increased patrols near the Islamic Center of Bloomington following reports of cars being vandalized during nightly Ramadan gatherings.

The center's members told Bloomington police that Sunday night's vandalism of a 29-year-old man's car was the second such incident in the past week.

Detective Sgt. Dana Cole tells The Herald-Times the first vandalized car wasn't reported to police, so officers are working to contact its owner.

Officers are reviewing video surveillance footage in the area.

Police are also conducting extra patrols near the center, especially at night when members congregate to break daytime fasting during Muslims' ongoing observance of Ramadan.

Ramadan is Islam's holy month of intense prayer, fasting during daylight hours and nightly feasts.

