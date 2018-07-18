Utah woman faked sexual assault by door-to-door salesman

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A northern Utah woman has admitted she made up a story about being sexually assaulted by a door-to-door salesman.

South Jordan police say the woman confessed she fabricated the story about an attack over the weekend after investigators determined that surveillance video showed no one visited her home during the time she had claimed.

The woman originally told police she turned a salesman away Sunday afternoon but that he came through the back door and assaulted her.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington told the Deseret News police spent numerous hours and resources investigating the false claim that had quickly spread on social media and raised concerns in the local community.

He says the results of the investigation have been turned over to prosecutors and she could ultimately face criminal charges for filing a false report.

