Utah woman charged with death of 3-year-old stepdaughter

VERNAL, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman has been charged with murder after prosecutors say she acknowledged suffocating her 3-year-old stepdaughter.

Police charged 24-year-old McKenley Yadon on Friday with aggravated murder and child abuse in the March 14 death of Arianna Stout in Vernal located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) northeast of Salt Lake City.

Police say they were called to Yadon's home in March to a report of the child choking.

An autopsy determined the toddler died from asphyxia caused by smothering.

Charging documents reveal Yardon told police she smothered the child using a blanket and had planned to kill her days earlier.

Family members recall Stout as fearless and kind in her obituary .

Court records do not list a defense attorney for Yadon who could comment on her behalf. She is being held in the Uintah County Jail.