Mother says Utah officer pulled gun on her black son

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A mother wants an independent investigation after she says a Utah police officer pointed a gun at her 10-year-old son's head in what she is calling a racially motivated incident.

Jerri Hrubes of Montana told reporters Friday that a white officer pulled his gun on her son, DJ Hrubes, who is black, while he was playing on his grandmother's lawn Thursday.

She says the officer returned to apologize after she called to complain, but she wants him and the agency held accountable.

Woods Cross police didn't immediately return messages Friday about the events.

Police Lt. Adam Osoro told The Salt Lake Tribune Thursday that the officer mistook the boy for a potential suspect while pursuing two armed suspects. He says the officer acted appropriately under the circumstances.