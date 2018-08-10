Utah man who built bunkers fearing "end times" charged

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An 82-year-old doomsday-fearing man who stockpiled guns, grenades and food in scattered bunkers and cabins he illegally built in the southern Utah wilderness has been charged with recklessness with an incendiary device.

Richard Batt was charged with the felony on Wednesday, more than one year after the bunkers were discovered by firefighters who heard the popping sound of ammunition exploding as they battled a big blaze near the ski resort town of Brian Head.

No attorney was listed for Batt in online court records. No listed phone numbers could be found.

Iron County Sheriff's revealed in December that its investigation found the man had built four cabins and bunkers over 30 years fearing "end times." They didn't release his name at the time citing the ongoing investigation.

The Deseret News first reported the charges on Friday.