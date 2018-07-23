Utah man who allegedly stole car with 2 kids inside arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who allegedly stole a car in Midvale with two children in the back seat has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Unified police say 39-year-old Charles Brandon Peterson was taken into custody Monday in Salt Lake City.

They say someone overheard Peterson talking about the alleged carjacking at a gas station and notified police.

Peterson already was wanted for violating his parole.

The Deseret News reports a 13-year-old girl and her 4-month-old sister were in the back seat of the car at a Midvale gas station when their mother went inside and left the keys in the vehicle.

The teen called police after the car theft and screamed and hit the man before he pulled into a parking lot about a mile away and fled.

