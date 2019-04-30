Utah man accused of attacking officer with piece of wood

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man who is suspected of attacking a police officer using a piece of wood at a Salt Lake City area middle school.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said Kalen Cook of Bluffdale was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal trespassing and drug-related charges.

Cook was booked in jail. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

Gray says the school resource officer confronted Cook after he saw him carrying the wood around South Hills Middle School in Riverton Monday afternoon. Other officers arrived on the scene to stop the attack.

The officer suffered injuries to his face, head and body.

She says no students or staff were involved in the altercation.