Utah dump truck driver sentenced for crash that killed 6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A dump truck driver was handed three consecutive prison terms of up to 15 years each for the Utah crash that killed six people last year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 42-year-old Jamie McKenzie was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of DUI automobile homicide.

McKenzie, of Heber City, was hauling dirt in October 2018 when his truck crossed the median on U.S. Highway 40 and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Authorities say the crash instantly killed all six men in the pickup.

Authorities determined McKenzie's blood alcohol level was more than three times above the state's 0.05 % limit.

McKenzie apologized in court, saying he hopes other alcoholics see the consequences and change their lives.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com