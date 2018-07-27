Upstate New York tractor-trailer stop yields cash, drugs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in upstate New York say three men are in custody in a drug case involving a tractor-trailer.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the suspects include two Alabama men who were in a semi when deputies impounded it for safety violations last Friday.

Suspicious investigators waited for the men to retrieve the tractor-trailer from the impound lot before stopping it again in the Buffalo suburb of West Seneca on Wednesday. That's when officers found more than $650,000 and arrested its occupants.

Officers also pulled over a pickup truck whose driver had interacted with the Alabama men, and found 17 kilograms of cocaine. The driver, a Buffalo resident, was arrested.

All three men are jailed pending their arraignment on drug charges.