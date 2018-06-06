Upstate NY sheriff's sergeant convicted of child pornography

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former law enforcement officer from upstate New York has been convicted of possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal jury voted Tuesday to convict 41-year-old Peter Farnum, of Ballston Lake, after a two-week trial. Investigators say the former Saratoga County Sheriff's sergeant stored thousands of pornographic images of children on a home computer between October 2015 and April 2016.

Farnum was a seven-year veteran of the sheriff's office working as a patrol supervisor at the Milton station at the time of his arrest. He was suspended without pay after his arrest and later fired.

He faces up to 10 years in prison at a sentencing date still to be determined. Farnum was jailed to await sentencing.