Univ of Utah football player charged with 3 counts of rape

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah football player accused of raping a 17-year-old girl is facing additional charges after prosecutors say he also raped two women.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 20-year-old Terrell Perriman is now charged with eight felonies, including three counts of rape. He is being held at the Salt Lake County jail on $750,000 bail.

Perriman initially faced a single count of rape and a charge of aggravated kidnapping for allegedly assaulting a teen girl he met on Instagram. Prosecutors amended the charges Friday, saying he raped two women in Salt Lake County — one just three days before he allegedly raped the teen.

Defense attorney David Drake has said in court documents that Perriman did not rape the teen and that she made the allegations after she found out that he was not dating her exclusively. Drake argued text messages show the girl continued to talk with Perriman after the alleged Jan. 23 assault, and she was not afraid of him.

Drake did not immediately respond to a phone message Friday asking about the additional charges.

Perriman, a wide receiver, was suspended from the football team after his Jan. 30 arrest.