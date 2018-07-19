UN diplomats: Russia puts 'hold' on US requests over NKorea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats say Russia has asked for additional time to investigate U.S. allegations that North Korea is smuggling refined petroleum products into the country beyond the quota of 500,000 barrels per year allowed under U.N. sanctions.

Last week, the U.S. asked the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea to send a letter to U.N. member states and the general public saying that North Korea breached the quota. It also asked the committee to prevent ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products.

The 14 other council members had until noon EDT on Thursday to object, and two diplomats said Russia put "a hold" on the U.S. requests. One diplomat said Russia asked for six more months, and China supported the "hold."

The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because council communications are private.

U.S. documents sent to the sanctions committee and obtained by The Associated Press cite 89 instances between Jan. 1 and May 30 in which North Korean tankers likely delivered refined products "illicitly procured" via ship-to-ship transfers.