Twist of fate: Officer helps catch teen who assaulted him

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting reunited a Florida police officer and a teenager who had previously assaulted him.

Sarasota Police say two teens, ages 16 and 15, were arrested for trying to rob another teen Tuesday when they accidentally fired a gun and wounded a third teen. Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said the unidentified officer helped the 15-year-old victim who had been shot in the arm and also helped detain the suspect.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports the teen was involved in assaulting the officer in an off-duty incident in February.

The victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter and is expected to survive. The two teens were charged with robbery and additional charges may be coming.

