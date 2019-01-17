Tulsa County deputy fatally shoots man near Sperry

SPERRY, Okla. (AP) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a deputy fatally wounded a man near Sperry, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Tulsa.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says Deputy Mic Bonin went to a home about 10 p.m. Wednesday after a woman reported she awoke to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a weapon.

Roebuck says Bonin found 57-year-old Terry Lee Cockrell in the backyard of the home and Cockrell ran into a wooded area after a stun gun failed to stop him.

Roebuck says Cockrell claims he had a gun in his pocket and wanted the deputy to shoot him, then was fatally shot when he reached into his pocket.

Roebuck says a gun was recovered at the scene. He says Bonin is on paid leave pending an investigation.