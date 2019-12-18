Tucson woman pleads guilty to endangerment in child's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) —

A Tucson woman accused of child abuse in the death of her 8-month-old daughter in January has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangerment.

Pima County prosecutors say Breanna Henson agreed to a plea agreement Wednesday and will be sentenced on Jan. 27.

Henson was arrested after Tucson police found Henson’s daughter dead inside an apartment last Jan. 24.

Police say Henson was intoxicated and the baby girl had puncture wounds and scratches on her body.

They say the child's wounds were consistent with injuries that could have been caused by a dog.

Although there was a dog in the home at the time, police didn’t say the dog attacked the baby.

An autopsy report stated that multiple injuries led to the girl’s death, but the manner of death was undetermined.