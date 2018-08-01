Tucson police officer fatally shoots armed man leaving home

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson police officer shot and killed a man who was holding two guns when he came out of his home where he'd barricaded himself during a standoff.

The Tucson Police Department says no officers were injured in the incident which started late Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was shooting a rifle inside the home but had stopped firing by when officers arrived and that a relative of the man was able to leave the home safely.

SWAT officers were at the scene as negotiators tried to get the many to come out peacefully.

The man's identity wasn't released and no additional information was immediately available.