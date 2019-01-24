Tucson police investigating 'suspicious death' of infant

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are investigating what was called the "suspicious death" of an infant at a home on the city's east side.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says officers went to the home early Thursday morning in response to a 911 call about an unresponsive infant.

The baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released.