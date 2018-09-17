Tucson police identify man who was fatally shot by officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by officers last week.

They say 53-year-old Joel Andrade allegedly was armed with a rifle.

Police were called to a domestic dispute Monday night and were told that Andrade had locked himself in a bathroom.

Officers tried to get Andrade to surrender for about two hours before they say he began cutting his neck with a knife and making statements that he wanted police to kill him.

Andrade was shot when he reportedly raised a rifle toward officers and went back inside the bathroom.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.