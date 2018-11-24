Tucson police identify man killed in parking lot shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police on Saturday identified a man who died after he and another man were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a popular restaurant as 25-year-old Bernardo Marin.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said the man who was wounded was found in a nearby neighborhood where he'd driven after the shooting.

According to Dugan, detectives determined that Marin and the man who also was shot were involved in an altercation with at least two other people who left the area before police arrived in response to multiple reports of a shooting.