Tucson man gets 27 1/2 years in prison for fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 27 ½ years in prison for a 2015 fatal shooting in Tucson.

Pima County prosecutors say 26-year-old Charles Allen Cole was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He accepted a plea deal in January in the middle of his trial.

Cole and another man were arrested in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Michael Oleisky in September 2015 in midtown Tucson.

Oleisky was found dead after a home invasion and witness told police they saw two men running from the scene.

Cole was arrested for an unrelated assault and robbery.

While he was out on pretrial release, authorities say Cole sold a rifle to an undercover police officer and tests showed it was used in the homicide.