Tucson man arrested in sister's stabbing death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man is accused of stabbing his sister to death.

A teenager called 911 on Sunday night to report an incident of domestic violence involving a knife, Sgt. Pete Dugan told the Arizona Daily Star.

Officers responded to a home and detained a man. They went through the house and located a woman with multiple stab wounds in the backyard, according to Dugan.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Dugan said the suspect and victim, both in their 40s, were brother and sister. Besides the teen, the siblings' mother was also in the house. Neither was injured.

Police have not released any family members' names.

The investigation remains ongoing.