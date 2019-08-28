Tucson indictment says 2 men sought sex with minors online
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two Arizona men are accused of soliciting undercover agents posing as minors for sex online.
The Office of the Arizona Attorney General said Tuesday that a state grand jury indicted 34-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez and 23-year-old Fabian Tomas Montoya Renteria on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
They also face one count each of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
The indictment says their arrests stem from a multi-agency operation.
Authorities say both men propositioned law enforcement agents for sex acts believing they were young teens.
The men also are accused of showing up at a Tucson home last month to carry out the solicitation.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday if either man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.