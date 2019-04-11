Tucson-area man accused of killing wife bonds out of jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson-area man accused of killing his wife two months ago has been released under the supervision of pretrial services after meeting his bond requirement.

Pima County authorities say Trevor Draegeth bonded out of jail Wednesday night.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports Draegeth's bond was lowered from $10 million cash-only to $250,000 cash or secured when he appeared in court Monday.

The 37-year-old Draegeth is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say he Draegeth called 911 on Feb. 12 to report his 40-year-old wife had committed suicide in the family's Oro Valley home near Tucson.

When officers arrived, they found Laurie Draegeth with obvious gunshot trauma and say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trevor Draegeth's next scheduled court appearance is a May 28 case management conference.