Truck driver faces civil infraction in crash that killed 2

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A semitrailer driver faces a civil infraction in connection with a 2017 crash that killed two children traveling in a van with their mother on Interstate 70 in western Indiana.

WRTV-TV reports Wednesday that Clay County Prosecutor Robert Pell wrote in a statement to the station that there was not enough evidence to charge Amritpal Singh of Quebec, Canada, with reckless homicide or reckless driving.

Singh's truck was traveling 62 to 65 mph (99 to 104 kph) when it rear-ended the van that was slowing for a construction zone, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

Five-year-old Brennan Bereda and 1-year-old Finley Bereda were killed. Their mother, Christina Bereda, and 3-year-old Jordan Bereda were injured.

Pell filed a civil infraction for speed greater than reasonable under circumstances. Singh faces a $500 fine.

___

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html