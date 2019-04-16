Trooper can invoke the 5th at ex-partner's murder trial

DETROIT (AP) — A judge says a Michigan State Police trooper can't be compelled to testify at the trial of his former partner who is charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teen.

Trooper Ethan Berger gave a deposition in a civil lawsuit about the death of Damon (Da-MAHN') Grimes. But Judge Margaret Van Houten said Tuesday he still can invoke his constitutional right not to testify at Mark Bessner's criminal trial.

Bessner's lawyers want to call him as a witness.

Bessner is on trial, charged with second-degree murder. Grimes was 14 years old in 2017 when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after Bessner shot him with a Taser on a Detroit street.

Prosecutors didn't charge Berger, who was driving the patrol car. State police tried to fire him, but an arbitrator said no.