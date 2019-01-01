Trial starts for teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle

PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — The jury trial involving a Preston Junior High School biology teacher accused of feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students begins Thursday.

The Idaho State Journal reports the teacher, Robert Crosland, was charged in Franklin County with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June.

The charges were filed after allegations surfaced that he fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of a small group of students at the school in March.

Crosland pleaded not guilty in July.

Crosland's two-day jury trial will begin Thursday in Preston's Franklin County Courthouse.

If convicted of the animal cruelty charge, Crosland faces up to six months in jail and $5,000 in fines. The teacher has no criminal record.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com