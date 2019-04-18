Trial set for woman charged in students' bus stop deaths

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A judge has set a trial date for a northern Indiana woman accused of striking and killing three children with a pickup truck as they crossed a highway to board a school bus.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs tells WSBT-TV the Oct. 5 trial date for Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was set during a closed pretrial hearing.

Shepherd has pleaded not guilty to three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when an arm signal device is extended.

The October 2018 collision killed 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

Shepherd has told authorities she didn't realize she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.

___

Information from: WSBT-TV, http://www.wsbt.com/