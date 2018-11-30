Trial set for Iowa mom in death of maggot-infested baby

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) — A January trial has been scheduled for the mother of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing in northeast Iowa.

Chickasaw County court records say 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Authorities have said the body of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn was infested with maggots when found Aug. 30 last year in the swing by deputies and medics called to his parents' Alta Vista apartment.

The child's father, Zachary Koehn, was convicted Nov. 6 of first-degree murder and child endangerment. He is seeking a new trial.

Harris' trial is set to begin Jan. 29 in Le Mars. The trial is being moved to Plymouth County because of pretrial publicity.