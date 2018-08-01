Trial set for 2nd defendant in Fort Dodge woman's slaying

CLARE, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for the second defendant in the slaying of a Fort Dodge woman.

The Messenger reports that Phillip Williams, of Lafayette, Indiana, on Monday pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He and Mackenzie Knigge are accused of killing 26-year-old Jessica Gomez, on or about Aug. 5 last year in Knigge's apartment in Clare. Williams' trial is set to begin Sept. 11.

Knigge and Gomez, who were once described as friends, were publicly reported missing on Aug. 9, 2017. Knigge was arrested with Williams on Aug. 10 in Lafayette, Indiana. Gomez's burned body was found in a ditch near Clare on Aug. 12.

Knigge also has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. Her trial is scheduled to start Nov. 26.

