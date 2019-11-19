Trial of man charged with killing 2 doctors gets underway

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of a man charged with killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium is underway.

The murder trial of Bampumim Teixeira started Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Teixeira killed Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos in their South Boston condo in May 2017.

Prosecutors say Teixeira had no known personal relationship with the victims but had once worked in the building.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said they believe robbery was the motive. Police recovered a carving knife in the apartment as well as a bag containing Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira’s attorney has not commented.

The 38-year-old Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

The 49-year-old Field was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.