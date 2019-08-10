Trial location set for man suspected of making illegal ammo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge has issued a ruling involving where the trail will be for an Arizona man suspected of illegally manufacturing bullets sold to the gunman who staged the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday that U.S. District Judge James Mahan issued a ruling Tuesday that the trail will be held in Las Vegas later this year for 55-year-old Douglas Haig.

Officials say the defendant's lawyers asked to move the proceedings or pick a statewide jury arguing that jurors cannot fairly hear the case in Las Vegas where 58 people died in the shooting.

The judge says jurors will be selected from about 2 million people around Las Vegas and each would be given questions to determine if they could be fair and impartial.

