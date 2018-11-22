Trial in Florida murder-for-hire plot delayed until June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two defendants charged in the murder-for-hire slaying of a Florida university professor won't go to trial until next summer.

A circuit judge this week scheduled the trials of Sigfredo Garica and Katherine Magbanua for June 2019.

The trial had been scheduled to start this fall, but it was postponed because one of Magbanua's attorneys had medical problems.

The new trial date will come on the eve of the fifth anniversary of Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel's killing.

Garcia is accused of gunning Markel down in his garage while Magbanua is accused of helping to orchestrate the murder-for-hire plot that led to the killing of the Toronto native.

Both Garcia and Magbanua have pleaded not guilty.

Police say the killing was sparked by a bitter divorce and family squabbles.