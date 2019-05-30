Trial continues for man accused of killing hedge fund father

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of a man on trial for killing his hedge-fund founder father over a cut in his allowance spent a second day on the witness stand discussing her son's mental illness.

Thomas Gilbert Jr. is accused of shooting Thomas Gilbert Sr. four years ago and then trying to make it appear as if his 70-year-old father killed himself. The victim's wife, Shelley Gilbert, found his body in their Manhattan apartment and called 911.

On Wednesday, CBS New York reported that Shelley Gilbert said her son's allowance was lowered in order to force him to get psychiatric help. She described the trial as painful and exhausting.

Gilbert Jr.'s lawyer says the Princeton University graduate, who faces murder and other charges, has a history of delusions and psychotic symptoms.

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com