Treatment ordered for man accused of killing mom, uncle

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and uncle in Des Moines has been ruled incompetent for trial.

Court records say a judge last week ordered psychiatric treatment for 30-year-old Joshua Adams, who's charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of his mother, 49-year-old Tracy Adams, and uncle, 54-year-old Gaylord George Jolly Jr. Police found their bodies Dec. 28 at the home Joshua and Tracy Adams shared.

A hearing to discuss the progress of Joshua Adams' treatment is scheduled for March 18.