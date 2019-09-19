Transgender New York prisoner dies days before release

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A transgender prison inmate who got attention for suing the state of New York over her alleged rape in a men's prison died of cancer last weekend, days before she was set to be freed on parole.

State prison officials say LeslieAnn Manning died Saturday at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York.

Her attorney, Susan Hazeldean, said the 53-year-old had lung cancer.

Manning had been serving a 30-year sentence for shooting at a police car.

Officials say she was scheduled to be released Sept. 23 after receiving parole board approval in May.

Manning accepted $100,000 from the state last year to settle a federal lawsuit in which she'd argued prison officials were "deliberately indifferent" to her safety as a transgender woman housed in a men's prison.