Tractor-trailer driver indicted in fatal Maryland crash

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Maryland grand jury has indicted the driver of a tractor-trailer who was involved in a crash that killed a man and a 7-year-old boy.

The Baltimore Sun reports a Harford County grand jury indicted Carloo Watson of Brunswick, New Jersey, on charges including manslaughter and using a cellphone while driving. The indictment was handed up on Tuesday.

State's Attorney Al Peisinger says a warrant has been issued for Watson's arrest, but he declined further comment.

State police said at the time that 65-year-old Andrew Klein and 7-year-old Tripp Johnson and were killed. Klein was president of Klein's Family Markets.

Investigators say traffic was backed up at an intersection when a tractor-trailer driver failed to stop and crashed into multiple vehicles at around 7 a.m. on March 11.

