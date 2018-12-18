Connecticut town grieves after boy kills sister, injures mom

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut community is reeling after authorities say a boy killed his sister and seriously wounded his mother in a stabbing.

West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor released a statement from the family involved in Monday's altercation. Authorities have not identified the family.

The statement says the family is "enduring a very painful and unimaginable loss" and asks for privacy. It says the slain girl was a "beautiful child" who will be remembered for her smile and laughter.

Cantor says community members are also "incredibly brokenhearted." Grief counselors Tuesday were at the school the children attended.

The stabbing happened at a home in the upscale Hartford suburb. The boy is currently in custody. The mother remains hospitalized in stable condition.