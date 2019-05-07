Tourist couple accused of Waikiki sex assault

HONOLULU (AP) — Court documents say a Japanese tourist and her husband lured another visitor from Japan to their Waikiki hotel room, where they sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors charged Nagisa and Darrell Dorch with multiple counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents the couple and the woman were hanging out at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort pool. The documents say the woman went to the couple's room, where she was physically and sexually assaulted.

Hawaii News Now reports court documents say the woman was raped at least four times.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Nagisa Dorch's lawyer, Walter Rodby, says she's never been in trouble before.

The deputy public defender who represented Darrell Dorch in court couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.