Topeka teens charged in shooting of 2 Lawrence brothers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two teenagers from Topeka are charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery in the shootings of two brothers at a Lawrence park.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Benson Edwards Jr., and Sahavione Caraway, both 17, made their first appearances Tuesday in Douglas County District Court. Both pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors could decide to try both as adults.

The charges allege that the defendants shot the two victims several times on Friday afternoon at Holcom Park during an attempted robbery.

Police haven't released the names of the brothers, who are 18 and 16. On Tuesday, the older brother was in critical but stable condition and the younger was in stable condition.

Edwards also is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Edwards and Caraway remain in juvenile custody.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com