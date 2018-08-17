https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Topeka-police-investigating-fatal-shooting-13163079.php
Topeka police investigating fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating the death of a man who was shot several times in an alleyway.
Lt. Aaron Jones reports police found a man dead in central Topeka Thursday evening. Officers responded after a caller reported hearing four gunshots and a man down in the alley.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the man, who was believed to be in his early 20s, was shot several times.
Police are looking for a white passenger car believed to be involved in the shooting.
Further details were not immediately released.
