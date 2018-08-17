Topeka police investigating fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating the death of a man who was shot several times in an alleyway.

Lt. Aaron Jones reports police found a man dead in central Topeka Thursday evening. Officers responded after a caller reported hearing four gunshots and a man down in the alley.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the man, who was believed to be in his early 20s, was shot several times.

Police are looking for a white passenger car believed to be involved in the shooting.

Further details were not immediately released.

