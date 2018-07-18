Topeka crews fight 8 intentionally set fires in 1 night

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka authorities are looking for three juveniles after firefighters fought eight intentionally set fires overnight.

None of the fires caused serious damage, with many set in garbage, leaves, garages and one unoccupied home. Seven of the fires were reported between about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and 12:24 a.m. Wednesday. Another fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Damage from the first seven fires ranged from minimal up to $500.

The last fire at 3:30 a.m. at a detached garage caused an estimated $10,000 damage.

Battalion Chief Mark Brannock says four of the fires were reported in one block, and neighbors reported seeking three young people running away from the scene.