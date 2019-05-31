Top aide to ex-St. Louis County exec Stenger pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The chief of staff of former St. Louis County's Chief Executive Steve Stenger, has admitting participating in a fraud scheme at Stenger's urging.

Bill Miller pleaded guilty Friday to theft of honest services through bribery and wire fraud.

Miller was chief of staff for Stenger, who pleaded guilty May 3 to directing county contracts to campaign donors. Businessman John Rallo was indicted earlier this month in the same scheme. He has pleaded not guilty.

Miller admitted to pressuring Sheila Sweeney, who at the time led the region's economic development office, to renew a state lobbying contract with the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership with a company and its owner who donated $59,000 to Stenger. The company and owner weren't identified in court documents.

Miller will be sentenced on Sept. 6.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com