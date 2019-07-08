Toddler, vehicle stolen while mother makes food delivery

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities are searching for a suspect they say stole a car with a 2-year-old child inside while the toddler's mother was making a food delivery for an online service.

The News and Observer reports Southern Pines Police say they found the child unharmed about an hour after the car was stolen, and he was reunited with his mother.

Southern Pines police said in a release that the female driver for DoorDash, an on-demand food delivery service, left the car running and unlocked while making a delivery to an apartment. Police say the suspect then got into the car and drove away with the child inside.

Officers recovered the child and the car a few miles away in a parking lot but the suspect remains at large.