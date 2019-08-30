Toddler's father fights man accused of peeping into her room

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of a 2-year-old girl has hospitalized a man accused of peeping on the child at the family's North Carolina home.

News outlets report Fayetteville police say the father saw Steven Michael Dunning looking through the window of his daughter's room Tuesday night.

WTVD-TV reports the man's wife, Ashley Lara, says her husband chased the suspect into their backyard and "messed him up pretty bad." Lara believes Dunning found the family's address from one of her Facebook posts.

Fayetteville police Sgt. Shawn Strepay says Dunning will be charged with secret peeping once he's released from the hospital. He was accused of the same charge at a different home in 2017.

The girl's father won't be charged.

It's unclear whether Dunning had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.