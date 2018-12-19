Third China Canadian arrest: no reason to believe related

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government says a third Canadian has been detained in China, but an official says there is no reason to believe that the case is linked to the detention of two other Canadians last week. Those cases appeared to be in retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive in Canada on behalf of the United States.

Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday it is aware of a Canadian citizen detained in China and consular officials are providing assistance to the family.

But an official says "there is no reason to believe that this case is linked to other recent cases of Canadians detained in China." The official spoke on condition of anonymity because no further information could be disclosed publicly for privacy reasons.