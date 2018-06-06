The Rifleman takes stand against ex-New England Mafia boss

BOSTON (AP) — A former partner of notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger (BUHL'-jur) has taken the witness stand to testify against an ex-New England Mafia boss on trial for the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

But so much time has passed since the two have seen each other that former Bulger partner Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi apparently didn't recognize Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme (sah-LEM'-ee) sitting in court. When asked to point out Salemme on Wednesday, Flemmi stood up, scanned the room and said he couldn't see him.

Flemmi is expected to testify that he walked in on the killing of Steven DiSarro. Prosecutors say Salemme's son strangled DiSarro while another man, Paul Weadick, held DiSarro's feet and Salemme watched.

Weadick and Salemme deny involvement in the killing. Salemme's son died in 1995.