The Latest: Weinstein defense: Set to 'begin our fight'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the court appearance of Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

Weinstein appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday after a grand jury charged him last week with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Ben Brafman called the case against Weinstein "eminently defensible" based on what they have learned about the evidence.

He says that as bad as the crime of rape is, it's equally reprehensible to be falsely accused.

















Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women.

His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 20.

Brafman says Weinstein is "holding up reasonably well."

This item has been corrected to fix Brafman's quote to "eminently defensible," instead of "imminently defensible."

10 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City.

Weinstein appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday after a grand jury charged him last week with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial.

Dozens more women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors say those allegations remain under investigation.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.

9:55 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at the New York courthouse where he is scheduled to be arraigned on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Weinstein arrived in an SUV on Tuesday and walked with his attorney into the courthouse.

The hearing was expected to be mostly a procedural repeat of one that happened last week when he was initially charged with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.

12:03 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

The hearing on Tuesday in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul on charges involving two women. Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims and says his client is confident he's going to clear his name.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has called it predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.