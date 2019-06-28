The Latest: Mourning family of slain student thanks police

Police investigators carry in multiple rakes and shovels into the backyard of a home at 547 N. 1000 West in Salt Lake City as part of the disappearance of University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Police said Thursday that the owner of a home they searched in connection with the disappearance is a "person of interest" and that they are trying to find a mattress that had been inside his home. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into a Utah college student's disappearance (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The uncle of a missing Utah college student is thanking police for their work during an 11-day search that ended with news of her death.

The uncle of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck did not identify himself, but held back tears as he read a statement from her family to reporters at a news conference on Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown says the phone call he made giving father Greg Lueck news of her death was one of the most difficult he has ever made.

Prosecutors say they are charging 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi with murder and aggravated kidnapping in her death. They say she was killed shortly after meeting in a park in the early-morning hours of June 17. Investigators are still trying to determine if others were involved.

11:45 a.m.

Police sweep home in search for missing student Salt Lake City police have searched the home of a man they call a person of interest in the disappearance of a college student. Mackenzie Lueck, 23, disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from an airport to a park.

Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago.

Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnaping and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Police say Ajayi met Lueck at a park where she was last seen after taking a Lyft from the airport at 3 a.m.

Brown says burned evidence, including Lueck's things and her remains, was found at his home. The home was searched on Wednesday and Thursday and Ajayi was the man previously identified as a person of interest.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ajayi had an attorney. He has not returned previous messages from The Associated Press.

10:30 a.m.

Police say one person has been taken into custody in the case of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago.

Salt Lake City police said the person was brought in Friday morning, but did not immediately provide further details ahead of a planned news conference.

The news comes a day after police finished using shovels and dogs in their search of a home belonging to a man they called a "person of interest" in the case. They also removed a vehicle from the man's home. Investigators have also been searching for a mattress given away from the home last week.

Mackenzie Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park. Police said she met an unidentified person at 3 a.m.