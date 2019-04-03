The Latest: State GOP chair steps down after bribery charges

FILE - In this June 3, 2017 file photo North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C. Hayes won't seek re-election to the post after all, the former congressman announced Monday, April 1, 2019. less FILE - In this June 3, 2017 file photo North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, ... more Photo: Mike Spencer, AP Photo: Mike Spencer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: State GOP chair steps down after bribery charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on charges that North Carolina's Republican Party chairman and a major donor sought to bribe the state's top insurance regulator to secure special treatment (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

North Carolina's Republican Party chairman is giving up party control as he faces criminal charges that he and a major donor tried to bribe the state's top insurance regulator.

The state GOP said Wednesday that Robin Hayes will give up operational control to a regional party leader from western North Carolina. Aubrey Woodard has headed the Republican organization in the 11th Congressional District.

Hayes will keep the title of chairman until a new election for the post in June.

Hayes, investment firm founder Greg Lindberg and two Lindberg associates are facing federal bribery and wire fraud charges after prosecutors say they sought to funnel up to $2 million in campaign funds to the state's insurance commissioner money. Prosecutors say Lindberg wanted special treatment for his insurance companies.

___

2 a.m.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Robin Hayes and investment firm founder Greg Lindberg are among four people facing federal bribery and wire fraud charges.

In federal indictments, prosecutors say that in a series of clandestine meetings in closed restaurants and small airport terminals, the pressured insurance magnate and his associates offered North Carolina's insurance commissioner money for special treatment.

Hayes also was charged with lying to the FBI. The 73-year-old former congressman announced Monday that he wouldn't seek re-election as party chairman, citing health problems.

Lindberg — largely unknown politically until his contributions started flowing heavily in 2017 — has given more than $5 million to North Carolina candidates, party committees and independent expenditure groups.

The four defendants appeared Tuesday before a federal magistrate.