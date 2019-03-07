The Latest: Sentencing hearing begins for Paul Manafort

Attorney Kevin Downing arrives at the Federal Court for the sentencing of his client, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, in Alexandria, Va, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Attorney Kevin Downing arrives at the Federal Court for the sentencing of his client, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, in Alexandria, Va, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Photo: Cliff Owen, AP Photo: Cliff Owen, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Sentencing hearing begins for Paul Manafort 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

The sentencing hearing for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has begun in Virginia with the 69-year-old entering the courtroom in a wheelchair.

A jury in Alexandria convicted Manafort last year on eight counts of tax and bank fraud related to his overseas work advising politicians in Ukraine.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a term of roughly 20 years, though few observers expect Manafort to receive a sentence that long.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys offered specific recommendations for a length of sentence, but defense attorneys are hoping for a term significantly less than 20 years.

Manafort also still faces sentencing in the District of Columbia in a separate case related to illegal lobbying.

In court papers, defense lawyers say Manafort is suffering from gout and poor health.

__

9 a.m.

Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort could be set to receive a decades-long prison sentence for tax and bank fraud.

The 69-year-old Manafort was convicted last year of hiding from the IRS millions of dollars he earned from his work advising Ukrainian politicians.

Manafort is scheduled to appear Thursday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, where he could get 20 years under federal guidelines but his lawyers have sought a shorter sentence.